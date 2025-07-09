GSDF Begins Osprey Deployment to Camp in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force opened a camp in the southwestern city of Saga on Wednesday, launching work to relocate its 17 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft from a camp in eastern Japan.

The Osprey deployment from the GSDF's Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, to the new camp is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

The move is aimed at enhancing the Self-Defense Forces' quick response capability for the defense of the Nansei group of islands in southwestern Japan, amid China's increasing maritime activities.

According to the GSDF, one of the 17 Ospreys was transferred to the camp in the Saga Prefecture capital Wednesday. It arrived in the morning via the GSDF's Takayubaru subcamp in Kumamoto Prefecture, near Saga.

The main role of the Ospreys is to transport members of the GSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, which specializes in the defense of remote islands.

