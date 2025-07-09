Japanese Lawmaker Tsuruho under Fire over Noto Quake Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party lawmaker Yosuke Tsuruho came under fire on Wednesday over his verbal gaffe about a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan's Noto Peninsula last year.

Tsuruho, a member of the House of Councillors from the Liberal Democratic Party, said in a campaign speech in the western city of Wakayama on Tuesday, "It was lucky that the earthquake occurred in Noto."

The chairman of the Upper House Budget Committee later on Tuesday withdrew the remarks and apologized.

Speaking at a press conference in Wakayama on Wednesday, Tsuruho reiterated his apology and said, "I lacked consideration for the disaster-hit areas." He denied any plans to leave the LDP or resign as lawmaker.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized Tsuruho's remarks, while speaking to reporters in the city of Aomori on Wednesday.

