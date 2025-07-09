Yusaku Maezawa's Firm Found with Tax Declaration Error

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo tax authorities have found that entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa's personal asset management firm made a tax declaration error totaling some 400 million yen over four years through March 2023, it was learned Wednesday.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau is believed to have concluded that the error resulted from a scheme to effectively donate money to a female acquaintance of Maezawa's.

A spokesperson for Maezawa told Jiji Press that the woman is the mother of a child Maezawa is obliged to support, adding that the tax returns have been revised properly, although there was a difference of opinion with the tax bureau.

Maezawa posted an apology on X, formerly Twitter, and said he "won't run or hide from tax obligations."

According to informed sources, the asset management firm issued bonds totaling several hundred million yen in fiscal 2020, all of which were purchased by a consulting firm linked to Maezawa's tax accountant. The asset management firm included a total of about 200 million yen in costs over three years by claiming that it paid interest on the bonds to the consulting firm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]