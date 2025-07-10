2025 POLLS: Fund Scandal Overshadows LDP Candidate in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Masako Mori of the Liberal Democratic Party is still suffering from a high-profile slush fund scandal at the ruling party as she seeks a fourth term in the Fukushima prefectural constituency in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

Mori will face an effective one-on-one battle with Yozaburo Ishihara of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which views the constituency, which has only one seat up for grabs in the election, as a showdown battle in the Tohoku northeastern region.

Put Past Behind

