2025 POLLS: Fund Scandal Overshadows LDP Candidate in Fukushima
Fukushima, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Masako Mori of the Liberal Democratic Party is still suffering from a high-profile slush fund scandal at the ruling party as she seeks a fourth term in the Fukushima prefectural constituency in the July 20 House of Councillors election.
Mori will face an effective one-on-one battle with Yozaburo Ishihara of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which views the constituency, which has only one seat up for grabs in the election, as a showdown battle in the Tohoku northeastern region.
Put Past Behind
