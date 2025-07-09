Emperor Naruhito Visits "Kosen" Tech School in Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Ulaanbaatar, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday visited Mongol Kosen College of Technology, an educational institution modeled after Japanese technical colleges known as "kosen."

The school is one of three Japanese-style kosen colleges that were opened in Ulaanbaatar in 2014 by Mongolians who studied at kosen schools in Japan, with Japanese support.

It has five departments, including mechanical engineering, and offers five-year programs to train engineers. About 40 pct of its graduates are employed in Japan.

At the school, Emperor Naruhito, who is on an official visit to Mongolia with Empress Masako, received an explanation from its principal. The Emperor saw robots and other devices built by students and described them as "impressive."

Also, he congratulated a 20-year-old former student who graduated the school last month on getting a job in Tokyo starting in October.

