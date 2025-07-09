Panasonic Cancels Sale of Projector Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. has scrapped plans to sell its large commercial-use projector business to Orix Corp., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The two Japanese companies announced the transaction in July last year. But talks between them later fell apart.

Panasonic Connect Co., a Panasonic Holdings unit, spun off its projector business and established a wholly owned subsidiary, Panasonic Projector & Display Corp., in April.

Orix was expected to spend about 118.5 billion yen to acquire an 80 pct stake in Panasonic Projector & Display.

At present, Panasonic Holdings has no plan to sell the projector unit to any other companies, the people familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]