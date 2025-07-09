Pest Outbreaks Feared to Affect Rice Harvests Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry said Wednesday that it forecasts "frequent" outbreaks of stink bug varieties that cause issues with rice crops in many parts of the country.

According to the ministry's pest outbreak alert, such stink bugs are expected to appear in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region, the southern part of the Kanto eastern region, the Hokuriku and Tokai central regions, and the Chugoku western region.

Last year, outbreaks of rice stink bugs, which prevent rice plants from bearing grains, were confirmed in 37 prefectures, leading to lower yields in some areas. Similar damage is feared this year.

The ministry forecasts "somewhat frequent" outbreaks in northern Tohoku, the Kinki and Shikoku western regions and the Kyushu southwestern region.

The ministry urges farmers to take immediate action against the bugs, including exterminating them, as prolonged high temperatures may lead to more frequent occurrences or longer infestation periods.

