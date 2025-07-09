Sharp Develops New Sanitary Pad Dispenser

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Sharp Corp. said Wednesday that it has developed a new device for distributing free sanitary napkins.

The device, called "todokuto," automatically dispenses one sanitary pad at a time when users hover their hands near it. It will be sold to schools, companies and local governments from July 25, with the aim of helping women who cannot afford to buy such items.

After one sanitary napkin is taken, there is an interval before another can be dispensed, which helps prevent people from taking excessive amounts. The device can be placed online to notify operators when supplies are low.

The device was developed to address issues such as women feeling uncomfortable receiving pads at counters and people taking many pads at once from restrooms.

"We have received many inquiries from companies considering the free distribution of sanitary products as a welfare benefit," a Sharp spokesperson said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]