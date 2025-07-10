Mouse Embryo Implantation Reproduced in Lab Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--A team led by a professor at Osaka University's Bioinformatics Center has replicated the mouse embryo implantation process in laboratory equipment with a high success rate.

Masahito Ikawa and his team on Wednesday said that they have developed a method of culturing fragments of uterine tissue from mice in laboratory containers to achieve embryo implantation.

The team also discovered an interplay in a protein necessary for implantation.

Its findings were published in the British scientific journal Nature Communications.

"We hope to develop a method to improve implantation failure as much as possible in assisted reproductive technology for humans and a therapeutic drug" through the developed technique, Ikawa said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]