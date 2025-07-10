TSE Plans Exception to Growth Section Capitalization Rule

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to introduce an exception to its minimum market capitalization rule for companies listed on its Growth section for startups.

Growth section companies failing to meet the requirement will be allowed to remain listed for a while if they disclose plans to achieve a market value of at least 10 billion yen, according to an announcement by the biggest Japanese stock exchange Wednesday.

Under the current rule, Growth section companies are required to reach a market capitalization of at least 4 billion yen in 10 years from their listing.

The TSE said in April that it will tighten the rule in 2030, requiring that companies trading on the section attain a market value of at least 10 billion yen in five years from their listing.

But only about 200 of some 600 companies in the section had reached the level as of the end of March this year.

