Japan Signs Pact to Boost Direct Investment from Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation with the British government, to boost direct investment from Britain into Japan.

Under the memorandum, Japan will promote information sharing and exchanges with the British government, British companies and investors, mainly in the fields of decarbonization and life science.

The balance of direct investment from abroad to Japan stood at 53 trillion yen at the end of 2024, with Britain logging the second-largest investment total, at 9 trillion yen, after the United States.

The memorandum aims to help achieve Japan's target of increasing foreign investment to 120 trillion yen in 2030.

It emphasized the significance of the Japan-Britain Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the two countries' membership for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

