More Residents Evacuate Quake-Hit Remote Island in Japan

Kagoshima, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Five more residents evacuated Wednesday from Akusekijima, one of the Tokara islands in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima that have been jolted by a series of earthquakes.

The evacuees left Akusekijima on Wednesday morning on a ferry operated by the village of Toshima and arrived at Kagoshima Port in the prefecture's capital on the mainland in the evening.

According to the village, five men and women in their 20s to 70s will stay at a hotel in the city of Kagoshima and other locations.

Meanwhile, 20 residents remain at Akusekijima.

On the island, the only post office has been closed since Monday afternoon, affected by the earthquakes.

