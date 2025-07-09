INTERVIEW: Kanadevia Vows Never to Repeat Data Tampering

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese machinery maker Kanadevia Corp., formerly called Hitachi Zosen Corp., is resolved to prevent any recurrence of a data-tampering scandal, by strengthening its quality assurance division, its president, Michi Kuwahara, said in a recent interview.

The scandal occurred because "an inward-looking culture had taken hold" in the company, Kawahara said, apologizing again for falsifications of data on ship engines that came to light in July last year.

The data-tampering practices had been conducted since the 1980s. Irregularities were also discovered at waste incineration and human waste treatment facilities.

Kuwahara said that workers on the ground were "in over their heads" due to excessive pressure to cut costs. Also, the firm "didn't take appropriate measures including boosting the workforce."

Kanadevia has set up a new product quality assurance division by consolidating the quality control units that had been at each plant. The president said that he will expand the number of personnel for the division to around 150 people, while indicating plans to "shift talented workers to quality assurance and safety (divisions)," as well as use outside staff.

