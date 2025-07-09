Ishiba Vows No Easy Concessions in Tariff Talks with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Funabashi, Chiba Pref., July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba vowed Wednesday that his government will not easily concede in tariff negotiations with the United States.

"It's a battle for our national interest," Ishiba said during a stump speech in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, ahead of the July 20 House of Councillors election. "We won't be taken advantage of."

"We will proudly say what we must, even to an ally," he continued.

After U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter notifying Ishiba of a plan to impose a 25 pct tariff on Japanese goods from next month, opposition parties are intensifying their criticism of the Ishiba administration.

Expressing irritation at the criticism, Ishiba said, "Our national interest can't be realized if we are held back domestically in the middle of negotiations."

