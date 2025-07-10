Panel Urges Fujitsu to Help Victims of U.K. Post Office Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 10 (Jiji Press)--An independent panel investigating the British post office scandal involving a faulty accounting system developed by Fujitsu Ltd. has urged the Japanese firm, the British government and others to take relief measures for wrongly convicted post office workers.

The panel set up by the British government recommended financial redress measures should be taken promptly for some 10,000 eligible claimants. It called for an outline of the measures to be submitted by the end of October.

In its report released Tuesday, the panel concluded the redress measures for postmasters and other victims have been insufficient and need sizable improvement.

It also stressed the need for affording opportunities for the victims to receive legal advice and for providing financial redress to close family members who suffered serious adverse consequences.

The panel proposed setting up a permanent public body to handle the redress measures in a unified manner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]