Emperor, Empress Meet with Japanese Residents in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, now visiting Mongolia, met with eight Japanese expatriates at a hotel in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of the inland country, on Wednesday.

Among the eight people were Aya Kon, 84, who publishes a Japanese-language journal on Mongolia, and Reiko Nakanishi, a teacher at a local school.

The Imperial couple asked questions, such as how they came to live in Mongolia.

Asked what she would like to share with people in Japan, Kon replied, "I want to tell them about Mongolian nomads' simple and relaxed life."

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are on an eight-day state visit to Mongolia until Sunday.

