Japan to Tighten Rules for Foreigners' Driving License Switch

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency on Thursday unveiled a draft proposal to oblige foreigners to submit in principle residence certificates when applying to convert their driver's licenses issued abroad to Japanese ones.

After the proposal to revise regulations for implementing the road traffic law is approved and the new rules are put into effect, short-term visitors from abroad, including tourists, will become unable to switch their foreign licenses to Japanese licenses.

A knowledge test required for the switch will also be toughened. Test-takers will need to correctly answer at least 90 pct of the 50 questions about Japanese traffic rules to pass the revised exam.

The revamped application rules and exam will take effect Oct. 1 after public comments are sought.

The driver's license conversion system, introduced in 1933, has been mainly used by Japanese citizens living abroad when they temporarily return home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]