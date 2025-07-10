Mt. Fuji Opens to Climbers on Shizuoka Side

Newsfrom Japan

Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Pref., July 10 (Jiji Press)--Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, opened to climbers on the Shizuoka Prefecture side on Thursday.

Starting this season, new rules to prevent congestion on mountain trails, including a 4,000-yen entry fee per person and traffic restriction from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day, were introduced, as in Yamanashi Prefecture, the other central Japan prefecture home to the mountain.

The Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi side opened on July 1. The mountain will be open for climbing until Sept. 10 on both sides.

Many mountaineers went to the reception at the fifth station on each trail early in the morning to complete procedures, and then headed to the summit.

At the fifth station on the Fujinomiya trail, one of the three trails on the Shizuoka side, staff checked climbers' QR codes and wristbands, issued after paying the entrance fees.

