Fuji Media Adopts Policies to Counter Massive Share Purchases

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has adopted policies to respond to unsolicited large-scale purchases of its shares.

The policies, effectively for defense against takeover attempts, were decided at a meeting of the board of directors, following an increase in Fuji Media shares held by Aya Nomura, the first daughter of activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, and investment funds related to them.

The group including Nomura has raised their stakes in the media business to 16.32 pct, according to a report filed with the government’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Thursday.

Fuji Media held talks with Nomura and Murakami repeatedly since February, the company said, adding that the two suggested that they may increase their shareholdings to 33.3 pct and that Murakami is working to take control of a subsidiary after it is separated from the parent company.

Fuji Media said a “real and imminent risk” has emerged that its corporate value and shareholders’ interests will be impaired.

