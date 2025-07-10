12 People Injured in Bus-Trailer Collision in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Twelve people were injured in a collision between a route bus and a trailer at an intersection in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward on Thursday, according to police.

The injured people included the driver of the bus, as well as 11 of its 15 passengers, ranging in age from under 1 year old to 70 years old or over. They are believed to have suffered minor injuries. The trailer's driver was unharmed.

At around 10:55 a.m., police received an emergency call reporting the accident, which occurred when the trailer was turning right while the bus was traveling in the opposite lane, police sources said.

The front windshield of the bus was badly cracked.

The scene is located about 400 meters north of Kasai Station on the Tozai Line of Tokyo Metro Co. There are office buildings and condominiums around.

