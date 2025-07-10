BOJ Keeps Economic Views Intact for All Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan kept unchanged its economic assessments for all nine regions of the country in a quarterly report released Thursday, as the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs seems to have been limited so far.

The regional economic report was adopted at the day's meeting of the central bank's branch managers. In the previous April report, the central bank also maintained its assessments for all regions.

In the latest report, the BOJ said the regional economies are "recovering moderately," "picking up," "picking up moderately," or "on a moderate recovery trend."

Regarding the impact of Trump's tariffs, the report quoted a production machinery maker in the Kinki western region as saying that the investment attitude of its U.S. clients is weakening, pushing down its sales.

An electrical machinery maker in the Kanto-Koshinetsu eastern region said that it is postponing investments for about six months.

