Hi-Chew Soft Candy Shop Opens at Narita Airport

Narita, Chiba Pref., July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese confectionery maker Morinaga & Co. opened a limited-time Hi-Chew soft candy shop at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Thursday.

The shop, which is part of the company's promotion celebrating the 50th anniversary of the product's launch, sells regular and limited-time flavor Hi-Chew products and other exclusive items including T-shirts.

"I want visitors to enjoy the unique space at the airport that they usually can't experience and see Hi-Chew's new worldview," a company representative said.

The shop will be open until Oct. 14.

According to the company, Hi-Chew is now sold in more than 30 countries. Sales in the United States exceed those in Japan.

