Emperor Visits Mongolian School with Japanese-Style Education

Ulaanbaatar, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Thursday visited Shine Mongol School, a private school in Ulaanbaatar that incorporates Japanese-style education, such as school uniforms, school lunches and club activities.

After being greeted by students, the Emperor inspected a Japanese class for high school students.

In response to students speaking in Japanese, including about their dreams of studying in Japan, the Emperor said, "I'm very glad to see you studying with such high aspirations."

The school's predecessor, Shine Mongol High School, was founded in 2000 by Janchiv Galbadrakh, 62, who studied at Yamagata University in northeastern Japan and whose eldest daughter attended a high school in Japan.

Shine Mongol High School has evolved into a comprehensive educational institution offering elementary through high school education and also featuring a college of engineering and a Japanese-style technical college known as "kosen."

