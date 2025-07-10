Sumitomo to Invest in Clean Energy Projects in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Corp. said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum with the British government to promote clean energy investment.

The Japanese trading house plans to invest a total of 7.5 billion pounds in British offshore wind power generation and hydrogen projects by 2035.

The investment is part of Sumitomo's commitment to Britain's clean energy and infrastructure sectors. In May, Sumitomo, along with Tokyo Metro Co., joined the operation of the Elizabeth subway line in London.

Britain's minister for investment, Poppy Gustafsson, said that Sumitomo's investment will help create high-value jobs and support Britain's economic growth.

In March, the Japanese and British governments held a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and economic ministers in Tokyo, and agreed to collaborate to boost free trade and economic security, in addition to clean energy.

