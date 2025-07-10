Iwaya Conveys Concern over China's Rare Earth Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday and expressed strong concern over China's restrictions on rare earth exports.

During their 45-minute meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Iwaya argued that the restrictions are significantly affecting Japanese companies. He demanded that China expedite the approval process for export permit applications.

Wang responded that the normal demand of Japanese companies would be met if they comply with related rules and follow necessary procedures.

Meanwhile, Iwaya and Wang reaffirmed their countries' commitment to promoting a mutually beneficial strategic relationship to build constructive and stable ties.

The two are visiting the Malaysian capital to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. They last met in Tokyo in March.

