Japan Jan.-June Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Fall for 3rd Year in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products at four major Japanese makers in January-June fell for the third consecutive year, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.

Consumers appeared to be refraining from buying beer and quasi-beer products after price hikes in April.

Among the four makers, sales in volume terms remained flat at Suntory Beer Ltd., reflecting brisk demand for its flagship Suntory Nama Beer, while falling 2 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Sales in value terms dropped 2 pct at Asahi Breweries Ltd. and 3 pct at Kirin Brewery Co.

The price hikes especially affected demand for quasi-beer, which is popular among budget-minded consumers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]