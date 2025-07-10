Jiji Press Employee Nabbed for Alleged Theft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old male employee of Jiji Press Ltd. on suspicion of theft, it was learned Thursday.

He has admitted to the allegations.

The employee, who lives in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, is suspected of stealing a racing suit worth about 572,000 yen from a motorcycle goods store in the capital’s Koto Ward around 2:05 p.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, a store worker caught the Jiji Press employee of the Media Business Division, who left the store without paying. The employee was off duty at the time, Jiji Press officials said.

“Although the investigation is going on, we take the arrest of the employee seriously,” Masaru Saito, head of the president’s office of Jiji Press, said in a statement. “We will take strict action after confirming the facts.”

