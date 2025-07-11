2025 POLLS: Foreign Worker Policies in Spotlight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Whether Japan should continue to accept more foreign workers or curb its foreign labor intake has become a key issue in the July 20 House of Councillors election amid concerns among the public over crimes and other incidents caused by some foreigners.

The number of foreign residents in the country topped 3.7 million by the end of last year, marking a record high, after the Japanese government increased admissions of foreign workers in response to severe labor shortages due to population decline.

New Govt Body Launched amid Election

