USJ to Open New Attraction Featuring Minions Fri.

Osaka, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Theme park Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka will open a new Minion-themed attraction on Friday.

It is the first attraction with a moving walkway at USJ.

The shooting attraction, named Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, was shown to the press on Thursday.

Guests on the walkway can shoot targets, such as Minions displayed on screens, with an interactive blaster one after another.

As the blaster is linked to the official USJ app, visitors can expand its functions through the app.

