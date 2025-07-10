Japan, New Zealand to Begin ACSA Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, met in Malaysia on Thursday and agreed to start negotiations for the conclusion of an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, between their countries.

The ACSA, if concluded, would allow the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the New Zealand military to exchange fuel and ammunition.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including Pacific island countries where China has been trying to expand its influence, and agreed to strengthen ties among allies and like-minded nations.

They confirmed that their countries will further expand cooperation in the economic field, including under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.

