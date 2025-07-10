Fast Retailing Posts Record 9-Month Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo and other casual clothing brands, said Thursday that it logged a record group net profit for the nine months ended in May, thanks to strong sales in Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company posted a net profit of 339 billion yen, up 8.4 pct from a year before.

Sales jumped 10.6 pct to 2,616.7 billion yen, while operating profit surged 12.2 pct to 450.9 billion yen, both record highs for the nine-month period.

The domestic Uniqlo business saw higher sales of sweatpants and jeans after the company secured sufficient inventory of year-round products amid significant temperature changes.

In overseas Uniqlo operations, sales of mainstay products such as linen shirts grew in Europe and elsewhere. But sales and profits shrank in China due partly to sluggish consumption.

