Japan SDF Chief Visits S. Korea for 1st Time since 2010

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff at the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff, has become the first top uniformed officer of the Self-Defense Forces to visit South Korea since 2010.

On Thursday, Yoshida held talks with Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss regional security issues including North Korea and measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation, according to the South Korean organization.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, also arrived in South Korea to attend Friday's meeting of the top uniformed officers of Japan, the United States and South Korea, the first such event since President Lee Jae-myung took office in June.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]