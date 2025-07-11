Sun Umbrella-Sharing Service Launched in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nine Japanese railway companies said they have launched a sun-umbrella rental service at major stations in Tokyo, in collaboration with a startup.

The railway firms, including Tokyo Metro Co. and East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, aim to encourage people to use such protection, which can be used in rain or as a parasol, to counter heatstroke.

Operated in collaboration with Nature Innovation Group, the service can be accessed via smartphone apps.

For the service, about 3,000 umbrellas are available in total at some 150 rental spots in major stations, including all stations on JR's Yamanote Line in the capital city.

"We want to help create an environment in which people can move around amid the severe heat without worry," Tokyo Metro President Akihiro Kosaka said.

