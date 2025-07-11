2025 POLLS: Komeito, JCP Struggle to Keep Once-Stable Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--After decades of being backed by their unwavering supporter organizations and dedicated party members, Komeito and the Japanese Communist Party are struggling to secure support in the upcoming House of Councillors election.

With their support bases aging, the two traditional parties lost seats in last month's Tokyo assembly as new forces emerged and votes were dispersed among many parties.

Their proportional representation votes collected in national elections have also been on the decline.

Faced with the tough situation, Komeito and the JCP are frantically calling for voters' support in the July 20 election for the upper chamber of parliament in hopes of maintaining their number of seats in the chamber.

Speaking to reporters after delivering a stump speech in the western city of Osaka on Thursday, Tetsuo Saito, head of Komeito, said that the Osaka prefectural constituency is seeing a "fierce fight in which it's impossible to predict the number of votes we'll get."

