Season's 1st Batch of Saury Sold for 300,000 Yen per kg at Toyosu

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--This season's first batch of saury was sold for 300,000 yen per kilogram for some large fish at the Toyosu wholesale market in Tokyo on Friday morning.

The arrival of the season's first saury was more than a month earlier than last year.

The first batch, which arrived at the market after being landed at Kushiro Port in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, totaled about 50 kilograms. While this was a significant decrease compared with last year's first arrival that totaled around 42 tons, this year's first batch included some large saury weighing up to some 170 grams, which was rare in recent years when small fish weighing around 100 grams were common.

Wholesale prices remained high due to the low arrival. Saury weighing around 170 grams per fish fetched as high as 50,000 yen each, although this was lower than last year's record price of 500,000 yen per kilogram.

Yasuhiro Yamazaki, president of intermediate wholesaler Yamaharu, which purchased the saury of 50,000 yen per fish, said: "These are large, fresh and highly valuable saury. I recommend that they are eaten raw, such as in the form of sashimi." The saury will hit shelves at fresh fish shops in Tokyo.

