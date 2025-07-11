Japan Crown Prince, His Family Visit Hiroshima A-Bomb Exhibition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and his family on Friday visited a photo exhibition on the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima 80 years ago.

The event, hosted by five media organizations including Chugoku Shimbun, a newspaper publisher in Hiroshima Prefecture, is being held at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum in Meguro Ward of Japan's capital.

Two videos and some 160 pictures taken by photographers of the media companies and residents of the city of Hiroshima are on display, showing the devastation from the nuclear attack, which took place on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, their second daughter, Princess Kako, and their son, Prince Hisahito, viewed the exhibits attentively while receiving explanations from a Chugoku Shimbun staff personnel.

"The blast must have been big," the Crown Prince said as he looked at a photo taken at a point 2.2 kilometers from ground zero. Nuclear weapons must be abolished, he said, noting the harmful effects of radiation on humans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]