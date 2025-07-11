Japan's Emperor, Empress Attend Mongolian Festival Event

Newsfrom Japan

Ulaanbaatar, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday attended the opening ceremony for Naadam, a traditional festival of Mongolia, at the national stadium in its capital Ulaanbaatar, with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his wife.

Naadam, which means festival in the Mongolian language, is a national competition for the three traditional games of the country--wrestling, horse racing and archery--and other events.

The country's largest festival is held every year for three days from July 11, which marks the revolution day. It was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2010.

When the attendance of the Imperial couple was announced at the ceremony, more than 10,000 audience applauded. The couple enthusiastically watched performances by some 2,500 people, such as a parade of cavalry, by using binoculars.

The Emperor and the Empress later visited an archery ground near the stadium. When the president himself shot an arrow into the sky, the couple applauded.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]