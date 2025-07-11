Nissan Secures 860 B. Yen through Bond Issuance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Friday that it has secured some 860 billion yen in proceeds from corporate bond sales.

The struggling automaker plans to use the funds for the redemption of bonds maturing in fiscal 2025 and the development of electric vehicles.

Of the total amount, about 200 billion yen will be raised from convertible bonds to be issued later this month, and about 660 billion yen from dollar- and euro-denominated straight bonds. The bonds are planned to be redeemed in four to 10 years.

Nissan is considering steps for a turnaround, including eliminating 20,000 jobs worldwide and closing seven plants.

