Chinese Vice Premier Mentions Potential for Cooperation with Japan

Osaka, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said Friday that his country's relationship with Japan is at an important time for improvement and development, and that the two countries have the potential to cooperate in a wide range of areas.

He made the remarks in a speech at an event marking China's "national day" at the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Also at the event, Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting Japan-China relations, said that, as the two countries have many common challenges, their cooperation to resolve these challenges will lead to a bright future for the world.

In his speech, He expressed hope that countries will take a forward-looking stance and constructive action to fully maintain free trade, apparently having in mind U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

The event featured music played on traditional instruments, a performance reflecting Chinese history and culture, and a dance depicting crested ibises, a Japanese natural treasure whose population is recovering thanks to China's cooperation.

