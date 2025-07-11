Japan Starts FY 2025 Minimum Wage Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry held an advisory panel meeting on Friday to kick off talks to draw up guidelines for each prefecture to raise its minimum wage for fiscal 2025.

Currently, the country's average minimum hourly wage is 1,055 yen, following a record increase of 51 yen, or 2.1 pct, in fiscal 2024. Amid rising food and other prices, a focal point is whether even a higher minimum wage increase will be realized.

The fiscal 2025 guidelines are expected to be released around the end of this month, and each prefecture will implement its new minimum wage around October.

The advisory panel is expected to hold discussions based on consumer price and other data. In May, the broader consumer price index rose 4 pct from a year earlier, with food prices surging over 6 pct.

Meanwhile, the national average minimum wage needs to rise 7.3 pct each year to reach the government's target of 1,500 yen by the end of the 2020s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]