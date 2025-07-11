China to Resume Japanese Beef Imports

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 11 (Jiji Press)--China has completed procedures to implement a bilateral agreement needed for its resumption of Japanese beef imports, Japanese ruling party executive Hiroshi Moriyama said Friday.

The secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party made the comment in a lecture in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Earlier in the day, Moriyama held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is visiting Japan for China's "national day" event on Friday at the World Exposition in Osaka. Moriyama is also head of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers promoting Japan-China friendship.

China banned Japanese beef imports after the outbreak of mad cow disease, formally called bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, in Japan, in 2001. In 2019, the Japanese and Chinese governments signed the animal health and quarantine agreement, but the Chinese side's procedures to put this into effect had been suspended.

At their meeting in Peru in November last year, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume Japanese beef imports.

