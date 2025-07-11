Japan, U.S., S. Korea Affirm Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Senior diplomats of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Friday affirmed that the three countries will continue to work closely in dealing with North Korea, which is deepening its military cooperation with Russia.

They also agreed to strengthen their unity in an increasingly severe security environment, including China's hegemonic moves in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo held talks on the sidelines of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

At the meeting, the diplomats expressed their serious concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile development activities. They agreed on the need for the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea based on U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Noting that cyberattacks by North Korea, including the theft of cryptocurrency assets, have become a source of funds for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs, the senior officials agreed to respond in close cooperation.

