Japan, U.S., S. Korea Top Uniformed Officers Vow Cooperation

Seoul, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Top uniformed officers from Japan's Self-Defense Forces, the U.S. military and the South Korean military on Friday agreed to continue their trilateral security cooperation, condemning North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

The agreement was included in a joint statement released following a meeting in Seoul between Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff at the SDF's Joint Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Adm. Kim Myung-soo, chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Caine also called for coordination to deter China's military threats.

While South Korea considers the trilateral security cooperation as a deterrent against North Korea, Caine said in the meeting that North Korea and China are promoting an unprecedented military buildup.

He also said that the United States is focusing on rebuilding the deterrence, indicating his intention to use the trilateral framework to check China.

