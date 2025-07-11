China Registers 3 Japanese Fishery Firms for Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Chinese customs authorities have registered three Japanese fishery processing firms as companies allowed to export products to China, it was learned Friday.

The move paved the way for China to resume fishery imports from Japan after nearly two years.

China halted imports of Japanese fishery products in August 2023, following Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

According to the Chinese authorities, the three firms--one based in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido and two in the northeastern prefecture of Aomori--process scallops and salmon. Their registrations will last five years, ending on July 10, 2030.

The Japanese firms are allowed to resume transactions with China after conducting radiation tests in Japan and submitting the test results. As such tests are expected to take around a month, transactions are unlikely to resume before August.

