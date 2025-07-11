Japan, Others Seek Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Malaysia, and Palestine released a statement calling for a halt to the fighting in the Gaza Strip on Friday, after co-chairing a ministerial meeting of the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development, or CEAPAD, in Kuala Lumpur the same day.

In the statement, the three said that all violence must stop to ensure the safety of civilians. They also expressed grave concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and urged an immediate and sustainable ceasefire to enable the delivery of large volumes of humanitarian aid.

At the meeting, participants adopted an action plan for technical cooperation based on each country's strengths in areas such as health, water, sanitation and unexploded ordnance disposal.

CEAPAD was launched at the initiative of Japan in 2013 to pursue a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya attended Friday's ministerial meeting, which was the first since the June 2018 gathering in Bangkok.

