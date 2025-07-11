Over 120 Countries, Regions to Attend Hiroshima Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 124 countries and regions, as well as the European Union, are currently scheduled to attend the Aug. 6 peace memorial ceremony in Hiroshima this year, the western Japan city said Friday.

The number of attending countries and regions is set to surpass the record high of 111, set in 2023.

Among the nuclear powers, Britain, France, India and Israel will send representatives, while the United States is making arrangements. China, Russia, Pakistan and North Korea have not responded.

The Palestinian Authority, Taiwan and two others will attend for the first time.

The annual ceremony marks the anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

