Japan MSDF, U.S., Australian Navies to Enhance Logistics Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. and Australian navies have agreed to strengthen their cooperation for underway replenishment.

The agreement features cooperation in missile reloading on warships and refueling at sea.

At a time when China is stepping up military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, the MSDF and the navies of the United States and Australia aim to beef up the deterrence capabilities by improving their interoperability.

A signing ceremony for the agreement took place aboard the U.S. Navy's USS America amphibious assault ship anchored in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday.

The document was signed by Rear Adm. Naoya Hoshi, director-general of the Logistics Department at the MSDF's Maritime Staff Office, Vice Adm. Jeff Jablon, deputy chief of the U.S. Navy's naval operations for installations and logistics, and Commodore Catherine Rhodes, director-general for logistics at the Royal Australian Navy.

