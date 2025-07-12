Interior of New Cruise Ship Asuka III Shown to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's NYK Cruises Co. showed the interior of the Asuka III, its first newly built cruise ship in 34 years, to the press for the first time Friday.

The Asuka III, which is set to go into service July 20, has a smaller passenger capacity than the existing Asuka II cruise ship as NYK Cruises aims to offer higher-quality services.

The ship features six restaurants, along with an open-air spa and a sauna located in the bow section. All 381 guestrooms offer ocean views during voyages.

Three types of guestrooms are available, and guests staying in the penthouse suites are eligible for sightseeing tours during port calls.

Travel aboard the Asuka III requires a minimum stay of three nights. Both domestic cruises around Japan and international cruise plans are also offered.

