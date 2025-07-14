3 Japan Convenience Store Operators Log Profit Growth in March-May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese convenience store operators posted growth in their group operating revenues and profits in the March-May first quarter of the current business year, according to their earnings reports.

Retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co., the operator of industry leader Seven-Eleven Japan Co., saw its mainstay overseas convenience store operations recover thanks to labor and other cost cuts.

FamilyMart Co.'s operating profit grew 17.9 pct from a year before to 27.8 billion yen, as advertisements featuring Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani helped attract more customers and boost sales of "onigiri" rice balls.

FamilyMart also attracted budget-minded consumers thanks to discount sales of food items such as eggs and milk. As a result, the company's net profit jumped 36.7 pct to a record 21.1 billion yen.

In its earnings report released Friday, Lawson Inc. said that the average daily sales per outlet hit a record high of 584,000 yen, as an efficient product ordering system using artificial intelligence contributed to higher sales. New bread products captured demand mainly from young customers.

