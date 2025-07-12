Nissan Eyes Supplying Vehicles to Honda in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is considering supplying vehicles produced at its U.S. factory to Honda Motor Co., in an effort to improve profitability and plant utilization for a turnaround, informed sources said Friday.

The two Japanese automakers are planning for Nissan to manufacture pickup trucks, which are popular in the United States, and for Honda to sell them under its own brand, according to the sources.

If finalized, the deal could strengthen Nissan's foothold in its mainstay U.S. market while helping Honda expand its vehicle lineup.

Increasing production in the United States is also seen as a way to mitigate the impact of a 25 pct additional auto tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Nissan and Honda are also exploring potential cooperation on other types of vehicles and software.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]